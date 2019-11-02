Image copyright Google Image caption The baby girl was found "unresponsive" by emergency services on Crompton Street in Farnworth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 10-month-old baby girl died.

The child was found unresponsive at a property on Crompton Street, Farnworth, near Bolton, at about 17:30 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

She was taken to hospital, where she died shortly after.

Police said the 22-year-old man is being held in custody for questioning and a post-mortem examination of the child is due to be held later.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson said: "The investigation team is determined to understand how and why this little girl died.

"We will be continuing with enquiries throughout the days and weeks ahead and I would encourage anyone who has information to please contact police."