Image caption Aiman Abbas Toor was found "unresponsive" by emergency crews

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 10-month-old girl has been bailed.

Aiman Abbas Toor was found unresponsive at a home in Crompton Street, Farnworth, near Bolton, at about 17:30 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

She was taken to hospital, where she died shortly after.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and has since been bailed pending further investigations.