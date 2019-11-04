Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Bailey's Wood, a woodland area near Boggart Hole Clough

A 15-year-old boy is being questioned over the rape of a woman in a park in Manchester.

The victim, aged 18, was attacked in the Baileys Wood area near Boggart Hole Clough park in Blackley on 20 July.

Greater Manchester Police said the boy voluntarily attended a police station and was helping officers with their inquiries.

Det Con Karen Benson said the investigation remained ongoing and urged witnesses to contact the force.