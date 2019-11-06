Image copyright Google Image caption Lancashire Police said there was "not believed to be any immediate threat" from the device

About 30 homes have been evacuated after a "small homemade explosive" was found by police during a house raid.

Officers found the device at the property on William Street in Stubbins, Lancashire, earlier.

Lancashire Police said the house was cordoned off and surrounding properties and roads evacuated "as a precaution", adding that there was "not believed to be any immediate threat".

Three people were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing explosive devices.

Bomb disposal experts have been working on the device and rest centres have been set up for the displaced residents at the Rostron Arms pub in Edenfield and Haslingden Sports Centre.