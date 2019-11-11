Image copyright Outlaw Image caption Police reached into the Range Rover and 'pulled' and his passenger out of the car

A music producer has claimed police were "not acting within the law" when he was stopped by anti-terror officers while making a music video.

Outlaw and his passenger were stopped in a car in Manchester, on 30 October.

He said officers pulled them from the vehicle, but "wouldn't tell us why".

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said there was a replica police uniform and police equipment in the car and the men "failed to provide a reasonable explanation for their behaviour".

Image copyright @journoIsaac Image caption Armed police closed Deansgate in Manchester city centre for 12 hours and made two arrests

The artist said police had "messed up" as "we kept telling them that we were shooting a music video".

"We didn't see them coming up from behind us [and] had to slam on the brakes as they cut us off.

"They reached in, opened the door, pulled us out of the car, put us on the floor [and] searched us.

"My feet didn't touch the floor - they handcuffed us [but] no officer had explained who they were or what we were being detained for," he said.

Image copyright Outlaw Image caption Outlaw was filming a video in his Range Rover when he was stopped

He said he was not sure why they had been targeted.

"The only thing I can think is that it was because of the wires in the back and the [police uniform] costumes, but they were just wires for the cameras," he said.

He said he had no issue with the police in general as a result of the arrest, and had even been given a lift home by other officers after being released without charge.

'Bomb disposal officers'

"The police are generally really good, especially on terrorism, but on this occasion, there was no terrorism and they fell short.

"We understand why they would have wanted to stop us for a conversation, but they were not acting within the law," he said.

Following the arrest, a force spokesman said the men had a replica police uniform, baton, utility belt and other items in their car, some of which required assessment by bomb disposal officers.

In response to Outlaw's claims, GMP said it had "previously released a comprehensive statement in relation to this incident".

"We are now considering the evidence gathered and whether a prosecution will now take place for non-terrorism related offences."