Image caption Born Slippy, which famously featured on the Trainspotting soundtrack, was a huge hit for techno act Underworld in 1995

A noisy neighbour who blasted out dance anthem Born Slippy on a loop has been warned he could face jail if he fails to keep the noise down.

Clyde Taylor, 54, ignored official warnings to stop playing the Underworld track in the early hours.

Hi-fi equipment, speakers and an electric guitar were seized from his home in Eccles after repeated breaches of a noise abatement notice.

He was also ordered to pay a £1,500 fine, and a £30 victim surcharge.

A court order obtained by Salford Council prevents him from playing music or "permitting music to be played at a level that can be heard outside the property".

The authority said the action could have been avoided had Mr Taylor obeyed the first "polite request to keep the noise down".

Councillor David Lancaster said a little "neighbourly consideration" would have prevented action being taken.

"If people refuse to be reasonable and considerate then we will use our full powers," he said.

Image copyright Salford Council Image caption The council confiscated two sets of equipment

Mr Taylor did not attend court in October, and was found guilty in his absence of eight breaches of failing to comply with a noise abatement notice.

The council said it was the first criminal behaviour order made in relation to noise pollution made in Greater Manchester.