Image copyright Google Image caption HMP Forest Bank in Salford is a Category B prison for men

Four prison workers have been charged over the alleged theft of Xboxes, Playstations and accessories worth over £250,000 from a jail.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said games consoles, DVDs, Blu-Ray discs, CDs and books had been taken from Salford's HMP Forest Bank.

Three men, aged 38, 40 and 41, and a woman, aged 39, have been charged with theft and proceeds of crime offences.

They are due to appear before Manchester magistrates on 13 November.

A GMP spokesman said the same investigation had previously led to two convictions in 2018.