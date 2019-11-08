Image copyright LDRS/Gerald England/Geograph Image caption The planned apartment block would be 95m high

Airport bosses have urged planners to insist on safety precautions before allowing a "landmark" 31-storey apartment development in Salford.

Manchester Airport fears the new block of flats at Salford Quays could affect flight safety unless changes are made.

Salford City Council officers have recommended the plans be approved if the developer finances local projects.

The plan for the 290-apartment, 95m high block by Anchorage Gateway is due to be discussed formally next week.

The apartments would be built on the eastern corner of Anchorage Quay, where an empty office building currently stands.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service quoted a submission from Manchester Airport to planners which stated: "The proposed development could impact upon airport operations and flight safety."

The document said "mitigation measures may be necessary. This could include a radar scheme. No building works above a height of 35m should be carried out until such a scheme is implemented".

'High value'

Salford Council's planning policy states all plans for buildings more than 90m have to be referred to the airport.

The tower block will include some 290 apartments - but none of them would be deemed "affordable" because the plans sit within a "high value" area of Greater Manchester.

The council therefore wants the developer to pay £1.3m towards local projects, including £852,000 for Ordsall Park, Monmouth Park, Montford Street Park, and access or infrastructure works at Weaste Cemetery.

A further £433,000 is earmarked for improvement works within Salford Quays/Broadway and/or Irwell River Park, while another £70,000 is set to be spent on a residents-only parking permit scheme along designated streets north of Broadway.