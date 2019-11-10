Image copyright PA Media Image caption The man was bundled away by police to protect him from the crowd

A man who disrupted a Remembrance Sunday event with fireworks has been rescued from angry veterans by police.

The fireworks exploded into the sky as hundreds of people stood in silence at 11:00 GMT and listened to the Last Post at the cenotaph in Eccles, Salford.

A man had set them off from a window ledge in a disused pub across the road.

Angry veterans gathered outside shouting, "Get him out!" and trying to break down the pub door before officers rushed the man into a police car.

Traffic cones thrown

Some among the crowd attempted to climb up to the window from which the man, believed to be a squatter at the pub, had ignited the fireworks.

A police officer blocked the door while shouting into his radio as he struggled to hold back the crowd, before reinforcements arrived.

The man, wearing what appeared to be army-style fatigues, then appeared at the window to remonstrate with the crowd.

Traffic cones were thrown up at him and he retreated back inside.

When police reinforcements arrived, the man was handcuffed with his head held down and rushed out of the pub to a waiting police car.

A large crowd remained at the scene while a team of police officers guarded the entrance.

A group of people, who appeared to be squatting at the pub, remained inside.