Four teenagers have been injured following a disturbance at a leisure centre in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to a report of a stabbing at Oldham Leisure Centre on Middleton Road in the town centre at about 16:30 GMT.

Four males aged between 16 and 19 were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are serious but not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, police said. The area is currently taped off.