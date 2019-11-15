Image copyright @p2james/Twitter Image caption The area was taped off following the stabbing outside Oldham Leisure Centre

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after four teenagers were stabbed in a "dispute between themselves" outside a leisure centre in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to the disturbance at Oldham Leisure Centre on Middleton Road at about 16:30 GMT on Thursday.

Four males, aged between 17 and 19, were taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody for questioning.