Two men seriously injured in shooting in Manchester
- 15 November 2019
Two men have been shot and seriously injured in Manchester.
They were injured in Cheetham Hill at about 14:30 GMT and were taken to hospital, police said.
Officers from Greater Manchester Police remain at the scene and the area round Copthall Lane, Rachel Rosing Walk and Dunkerleys Close is taped off.
Road closures are currently are in place on Woodlands Road and Cheetham Hill between Crescent Road and Heath Street.