Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Albion Street, Radcliffe, at about 04:30 GMT

A young girl has been sexually assaulted in her bedroom by an intruder in an "incredibly traumatic" attack, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man entered the house on Albion Street, Radcliffe, at about 04:30 GMT.

After assaulting the girl, he was disturbed by other people in the house and fled, a GMP spokesman said.

The man has been described as being white, about 6ft (1.8m) tall and aged between 30 and 50 years old.

Det Supt Howard Millington said the assault was "incredibly traumatic" for the girl and her welfare was "one of our top priorities as we try to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident".

He added that it was "an isolated incident" and police patrols in the area had been "increased".