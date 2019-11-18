Image copyright Rochdale Council Image caption Puppies were seized from nine homes across Greater Manchester

One hundred and one dachshunds have been seized in a crackdown on illegal puppy breeding.

Nine homes were raided by officers after a two-month probe into unlicensed dog sales in Greater Manchester.

The sausage dogs were rescued from the properties in Rochdale, Oldham and Salford and handed over to the RSPCA,

Rochdale Council said the charity was caring for the animals and a number of individuals were "currently under investigation".

Image copyright Rochdale Council Image caption The raids followed a two-month investigation

Image copyright Rochdale Council Image caption The dogs are being cared for by animal charity RSPCA

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption People who bought a dachshund in Rochdale in the last year are being asked to contact Rochdale Council

"It is really pleasing we have been able to execute the warrants successfully and place the dogs into care," Mark Widdup, director of neighbourhoods at Rochdale Council said.

He said an investigation into illegal dog breeding began two months ago as a result of residents' complaints.

Rochdale Council urged people who have bought a dachshund locally within in the last year to contact the authority.