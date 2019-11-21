Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the assault took place in Albion Street, Radcliffe, at about 04:30 GMT

A man has been charged after a young girl was sexually assaulted by an intruder in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to an address on Albion Street, Radcliffe, shortly before 04:30 GMT on Friday 15 November.

A 50-year-old man from Radcliffe has been charged with two counts of attempted rape and one of sexual assault.

He will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

The man has also been charged with two counts of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence and one count of sexual assault for three incidents that took place between January 2012 and July 2019.