Man accused of torching Harpurhey homeless man's sleeping bag
- 21 November 2019
A man has been accused of setting fire to a sleeping bag while a man was inside it on the street, in Manchester.
The 26-year-old victim's clothes also caught fire but he was not injured in the attack in Harpurhey, at about 04:50 GMT on Sunday.
Lewis Crabtree, 27, of no fixed address is charged with arson with intent to endanger life as well as three shoplifting offences.
He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.