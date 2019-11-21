Image copyright North West Motorway Police Image caption The fire has closed both directions of the A556

A lorry carrying a load of chocolate has burst into flames near a motorway, closing a major road.

The A556 in Cheshire was initially closed in both directions after the fire broke out at about 20:00 GMT.

It has since reopened northbound but firefighters are still tackling the blaze which is near the M56.

North West Motorway Police said the driver was "safe and well" but warned of "significant delays" until the blaze is brought under control.

Highways England tweeted that the fire was causing "significant delays in both directions".

Some people tweeted their chocolate-related puns once it was clear the driver was safe.