Manchester

Greater Manchester Metrolink: Single fares to be frozen in 2020

  • 22 November 2019
Metrolink trams at St Peter's Square, Manchester Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption TfGM said the freeze was in recognition of "peak-time capacity issues"

Single fares on Greater Manchester's tram network are to be frozen in 2020, while most other ticket prices will increase by less than 4%.

Transport for Greater Manchester's (TfGM) plans also include introducing an option to buy 10 one-day Metrolink travelcards in a single bulk purchase.

TfGM said the freeze was in recognition of "peak-time capacity issues" and delays to the arrival of new trams.

TfGM had previously said fares would rise by 6% annually until 2020.

An early bird rate is also to be introduced for those using contactless payment methods, after a trial in 2018.

The fare rises are to be discussed by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority on 29 November.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said it was a "broad package of changes that will mean frozen fares and below-inflation caps on price rises for the majority of tickets sold".

"We recognise that the cost of travelling is a concern for many people and that we need to deliver a transport system that is both affordable and fit for purpose."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites