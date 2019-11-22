Oldham 'vulnerable' women stabbed in 'linked' street attacks
Two "vulnerable" women have been stabbed in "motiveless" street attacks which police believe may be linked.
The victims, aged 61 and 71, were assaulted in Oldham on 1 and 20 November respectively.
Greater Manchester Police said both suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Det Ch Insp James Faulkner said the "violent and motiveless attacks" had targeted two "vulnerable" women, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
The 71-year-old was stabbed on Stoneleigh Street, Derker, at about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The previous attack happened at 18:30 GMT on 1 November in Longfield Crescent.
Police described the attacker as a white man, about 5ft 7in, dressed in all black clothing and wearing a black hip length jacket with a hood covering his chin.