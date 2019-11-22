Image copyright Cheadle Hulme School Image caption The school's junior classrooms have been closed to pupils for a deep clean

A school has closed after children and teachers were infected with what is thought to be the norovirus winter vomiting bug.

Cheadle Hulme School closed its junior buildings after Public Health England advised it to carry out a deep clean.

Bosses have hired a cleaning company to disinfect classrooms to stop the further spread of infection.

A school spokesman said there had been "no confirmed cases" of norovirus, but the school was closed as a precaution.

He added it was hoped the school would reopen on Monday.

Image caption Norovirus is "highly contagious" and is spread by having close contact with an infected person

If norovirus is suspected, NHS England recommends staying at home until symptoms have subsided.

Treatment includes rest, drinking lots of water and using paracetamol for discomfort.

Public Health England said the illness can be "unpleasant" and is "highly contagious" but most people recover "within a day or two".

The very young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems, can display symptoms for longer.