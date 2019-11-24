Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Fitzsimons, seen here in 2011, admitted killing two colleagues

A former British security guard who was jailed in Iraq for killing two colleagues has been flown back to the UK, the British government confirmed.

Danny Fitzsimons, from Greater Manchester, admitted killing Paul McGuigan and Darren Hoare in 2009.

He was also convicted of attempting to kill an Iraqi guard. In 2011, he was jailed for 20 years.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said he would "serve the rest of his term under the prisoner release system".

Image caption Paul McGuigan, from Peebles, died after the shooting in 2009

Fitzsimons joined the Royal Fusiliers at the age of 16 and was sent on a tour of duty to Kosovo. After leaving the Army, he became a private security guard.

In 2009, he had been working with Mr McGuigan, from Peebles, Scotland and Mr Hoare, from Australia, for the UK contractor G4S, which was operating under the name ArmorGroup in Iraq.

Within 36 hours of arriving in Iraq, he had shot and killed the two men after what he claimed was a drunken brawl.

The former paratrooper said he had been acting in self-defence and was suffering from post-traumatic stress (PTSD) at the time of the killings.

Punching a client

Fitzsimons had worked before in Iraq, but he had been sacked for punching a client.

At the time he was hired by G4S, he also had a criminal record, was facing outstanding charges of assault and a firearms offence, and had been diagnosed as having PTSD.

A BBC investigation found that, prior to the killing, a G4S worker sent emails to the company, warning them about Fitzsimons's previous convictions.

A G4S spokesman admitted at the time its screening of Danny Fitzsimons "was not completed in line with the company's procedures".

It said vetting had been tightened since the incident.

A spokesperson for the MoJ said: "We can confirm Danny Fitzsimons was released to the UK earlier this year to serve the rest of his term under the prisoner release system."