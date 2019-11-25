Image copyright Mark Waugh/PA Image caption The distinctive Father Christmas figure was likened to the TV character Zippy

A giant Father Christmas attraction known as "Zippy" has found a new home after watching over a Christmas market for more than a decade.

The huge Santa figure has moved from Manchester Town Hall in Albert Square due to building works.

Mancunians gave it the nickname due to its resemblance to the famous character from children's TV programme Rainbow.

It is spending this Christmas at the Kellogg's factory at Trafford Park in return for food bank donations.

Image caption Zippy is spending this Christmas at the Kellogg's factory at Trafford Park in return for food bank donations

The council put it up for sale in August, saying the exhibit has become too cumbersome to maintain, is too heavy and takes too long to build.

City centre spokesman Pat Karney said: "There's not a really big market for six-tonne Santas so we're really pleased that Kellogg's have taken ownership of him.

"We have a new Santa being built in Piccadilly and he won't look anything like Zippy so we'll have to have a new name for him.

"We've had many Santas over the years, but Zippy is the one that really got close to everyone in the city."

Image copyright Mark Waugh Image caption The Santa attraction watched over the city's Christmas market in Albert Square

Zippy was created by French company Blachere, which produces Christmas lights and decorations to illuminate the Trafford Centre shopping mall, and Harrods in London, alongside installations in several other cities.