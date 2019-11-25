Image copyright GMP Image caption The allegation was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct

Twenty-two officers from Greater Manchester Police have been placed on restricted duties following a "serious allegation" about the handling of counterfeit goods by officers.

An inquiry is being carried out by the force's Professional Standards Branch.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was alerted after the matter was reported on 15 November.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) would not provide any further details about the nature of the allegation.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said: "The public rightly expects the highest standards from our officers and as such it is appropriate that we conduct a thorough and robust investigation into the serious concerns raised."

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We received a referral from GMP in relation to an allegation involving the handling of counterfeit goods by officers.

"We have assessed the information we have so far and have decided that this should be locally investigated."