Image copyright GMP Image caption Abdelkader Dhrif and his dog were killed in the crash on East Lancashire Road

A 70-year-old man who was killed along with his dog in a crash "was loved by everyone who knew him," his family has said.

Abdelkader Dhrif, known as Tony, was struck by a black Ford Ranger on East Lancashire Road in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 20 November.

The family dog Maisie was also killed.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released under investigation, police said.

Mr Dhrif's family described him as "a kind, gentle and helpful man who loved to cook for people".

"So much so that workmen at his house would be treated to a full cooked lunch every day, whether they had time for one or not," they said.

"He would stop and talk with many people on his daily morning walk to Costcutter for a newspaper.

"He also regularly visited Bexters for an espresso coffee and always had Maisie with him wherever he walked."

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on East Lancashire Road in Worsley

An investigation is continuing into the circumstances of the crash, which happened at the junction with Newearth Road.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.