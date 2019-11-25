Image caption Eight people were treated for minor injuries during the display in Wigan

A faulty firework exploded after landing in a crowded park during a Christmas lights switch-on event.

It happened at Haigh Woodland Park in Wigan, Greater Manchester, at about 17:30 GMT on Sunday.

Park first aiders treated eight people for minor injuries.

Eyewitness Tony Williams said: "I saw one woman who had passed by us seconds earlier pushing a pram with her partner carrying their baby, in tears and clutching at her leg."

Mr Williams added: "People reported having burning embers and other debris raining down on them.

"I did overhear others thinking that a bomb had gone off."

Stacey Kavanagh, whose coat was burnt in the blast, said she had been standing with her back to the firework when it hit the ground and exploded.

"It was the scariest thing I've ever experienced," she said.

Image copyright Stacey Kavanagh Image caption Eyewitness Stacey Kavanagh's coat was burned by the firework.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said it did not need to attend.

A spokesman for the charitable trust that manages the park on behalf of Wigan Council confirmed a single firework had malfunctioned and apologised.

He added: "Several people have been treated for minor, superficial injuries by first aiders on site.

"The display was delivered by an external, highly-experienced company who worked with Haigh Woodland Park event staff to plan the event.

"We would like to apologise to our guests and reassure everyone that this was a freak accident.

"We take the safety of our patrons very seriously and a full investigation has commenced. We wish all those injured a speedy recovery."