Image copyright AFP Image caption A woman and a man in their 50s and a police sergeant were stabbed

A man who launched a frenzied knife attack on commuters at a railway station has admitted stabbing three people, including a police officer.

Mahdi Mohamud, 26, stabbed and slashed at a couple and then attacked Sgt Lee Valentine at Manchester Victoria railway station on New Year's Eve.

The couple's injuries included a punctured lung and a skull fracture.

Mohamud pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to three counts of attempted murder and a terror offence.

He also admitted one count of the possession of a document or record likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The court heard Mohamud, of Cheetham Hill in Manchester, walked up behind a man and a woman in their 50s with a fillet knife, stabbing the man repeatedly in the back, shoulders and head.

He then slashed the woman across the face after the couple randomly crossed his path heading for a tram platform shortly before 21:00 GMT on 31 December.

British Transport Police officers and tram staff confronted Mohamud, who witnesses said was "like an animal" was "fixated" on stabbing and slashing.

Mohamud will be sentenced later.