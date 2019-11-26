Image copyright Google Image caption Inquiries are continuing following the fatal crash on Park Road, Oldham

A teenage boy has died after being struck by a car in Greater Manchester.

The boy, believed to be aged 14, was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead following the crash involving a BMW in Park Road, Oldham, at 08:15 GMT.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

An investigation into the circumstances is continuing and police have urged witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Roads were closed at the junctions of Woodstock Street and Kings Road but later reopened.