Image caption The suspects were held in connection with two violent incidents in 2015

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder following a shooting and a machete attack in Greater Manchester.

Two of the men were held at homes in Failsworth and Radcliffe while the others were produced from prison.

The suspects, aged 31, 39 and two aged 30, were arrested as part of a "long running investigation" into violence in Irlam and Salford, police said.

Det Ch Insp Carl Jones urged anyone with information to come forward.

The first incident happened on 18 February 2015 on Doveleys Road, Irlam, and involved gunshots being fired into a car driven by three men, leaving one needing hospital treatment.

The second involved a man being critically injured in a machete attack on 21 March 2015 on Brattice Drive, Salford.

Det Ch Insp ones continued: "I want to thank the public for their continued support and encourage anybody who may have information that can assist us to please contact police."