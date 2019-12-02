Image copyright Google Image caption A man was attacked with a baseball bat on Byrom Street on Saturday

A "frightening arsenal" of knives, stun guns and a hatchet was found at the home of a man being arrested over a baseball bat attack, police have said.

The weapons were discovered during a search of the 39-year-old's home in connection with the assault on Byrom Street, Manchester on 30 November.

Two knuckledusters, a "zombie knife", three hunting knives, three extendable batons, an air rifle were also found, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A 25-year-old woman was also arrested.

The pair were arrested after a man was hit with a baseball bat multiple times, fracturing his leg, at about 22:30 GMT on Saturday.

A GMP spokesman said a quantity of cocaine and heroin and three passports were also "recovered" from the address.

He said both the man and woman were held on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and possession of a prohibited firearm, with the man also being arrested on suspicion of serious assault.