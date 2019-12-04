Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was run over by her own car on Clarence Street in Leigh

A woman who died after being hit by a car she was driving may have lost control and fallen out, police said.

The woman, who was in her late 60s, was struck by the Ford Fiesta on Clarence Street, Leigh at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday and died later in hospital.

Greater Manchester Police believe she may have driving the car and fallen out before the vehicle, which was being reversed, drove over her.

Sgt Andrew Page said it was a "tragic set of circumstances".

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of the woman who passed away," he said.

He added that anyone with information about what happened should contact police.