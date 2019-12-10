Manchester

Man is wounded in shooting in Openshaw

  • 10 December 2019
A 26-year-old man has been shot and wounded in Manchester.

He was attacked at about 20:25 GMT on Monday in Bob Massey Close, Openshaw.

Greater Manchester Police said the man had received a gunshot wound to the chest. He was said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering. Police said a police cordon was at the scene and enquiries were continuing. They appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

