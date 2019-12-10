Manchester

Murder arrest after Altrincham woman found dead in own home

  • 10 December 2019
Whiteley Place, Altrincham Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman's body was found at her home in Altrincham on Monday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her home.

Greater Manchester Police said the 59-year-old woman's body was discovered in Whiteley Place, Altrincham at about 20:00 GMT on Monday.

A force spokesman said the arrested 71-year-old man remained in custody.

Appealing for information, he added that detectives were "keeping an open mind and exploring all lines of inquiries at this point".

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites