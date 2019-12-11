Manchester

Hiran Chauhan: Man charged with poisoning over chef's death

  • 11 December 2019
Hiran Chauhan Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Hiran Chauhan was reported missing following a shift at a El Capo bar in Manchester

A man has been charged with poisoning a chef whose remains were found wrapped in plastic in woodland, a week after he went missing.

The body of Hiran Chauhan, who was last seen after a shift at Manchester's El Capo bar on 2 July, was found near Eccles Old Road in Salford on 9 July.

Neil Cuckson has been charged with administering a noxious substance.

He has also been accused of supplying drugs, preventing lawful burial and perverting the course of justice.

The 32-year-old, of Eccles Old Road, is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 19 December.

