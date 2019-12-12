Image copyright RSPCA Image caption John Clayton was delighted to see his pet in an appeal made by the RSPCA

A five foot (1.5m) snake found in a garden has been reunited with its owner two months after it went missing.

The California king snake, named Lucifer, was seen slithering on a lawn in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, the RSPCA said.

The reptile, which is native to the US and not venomous, is thought to have escaped down a drainpipe after the lid of its tank was accidentally left off.

Owner John Clayton, 17, said he was "so grateful" he had been rescued.

Staff from the RSPCA were called to the home in Millbeck Road, Middleton, to collect the snake.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The California king snake was later returned to its familiar home

The owner, who lives on the same street, later saw an appeal from the charity and came forward., after his own appeals had fallen flat.

Mr Clayton said he "began to fear the worse" when the reptile escaped. and was "so grateful for the RSPCA helping me to find him".