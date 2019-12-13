General election 2019: Wedding ring found in ballot box
- 13 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Election staff are hoping to reunite a wedding ring with its owner as someone cast more than their vote on Thursday.
The precious band was found in a ballot box from a polling station in Cloverlea Primary School, Timperley, Greater Manchester.
A Trafford Council spokesman said it was yet to be claimed after tweeting an appeal for the owner to come forward.
Timperley forms part of the Altrincham & Sale West constituency, which was held by Conservative MP Graham Brady.
We've found a wedding ring in one of our ballot boxes! It was found in the Cloverlea Primary School ballot box, Hale Barns. If it's yours please call Access Trafford on 0161 912 2000 so we can reunite you with it!— Trafford Council (@TraffordCouncil) December 13, 2019
End of Twitter post by @TraffordCouncil