Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found in Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley

A body has been found in a village in Cheshire.

The discovery was made on Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley at 07:52 GMT on Friday.

Cheshire Police said the person has not yet been identified and the death is being treated as suspicious.

A 19-year-old man from Knutsford has been arrested and is being questioned by police. The force did not say what crime he had been arrested on suspicion of committing.