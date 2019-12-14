Image copyright Google Image caption The women were attacked on Atherton Road, Wigan

Two women have been stabbed in Wigan, Greater Manchester Police said.

They were taken to hospital from Atherton Road, Hindley, after emergency services were called to the scene at about 10:35 GMT.

Police said the severity of their injuries was not yet known.

The force appealed for anyone with information to contact them and advised motorists to avoid the area, as road closures are in place.