Manchester

Murder arrest after man dies in Bolton stabbing

  • 14 December 2019
Mornington Road Image copyright Google
Image caption A man was found injured at a property in Mornington Road, Bolton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found injured at a property in Mornington Road, Bolton, at about 23:35 GMT on Friday.

Emergency services were called and the man was treated by paramedics but he died at the scene.

A 31-year-old man from Bolton was arrested and remains in custody. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites