Manchester

Alex Rodda: Boy found dead in village named

  • 14 December 2019
Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley village, Cheshire Image copyright Google
Image caption The body of Alex Rodda was found in Ashley Mill Lane in Cheshire

A teenage boy found dead in a Cheshire village has been identified as 15-year-old Alex Rodda.

His body was discovered in Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley at about 08:00 GMT on Friday.

An 18-year-old man from Knutsford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Cheshire constabulary Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites