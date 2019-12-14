Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was attacked in Wood Street, Stockport

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed in a "mindless attack", police have said.

The teenager was assaulted in Wood Street, Stockport shortly before 21:10 GMT on Friday.

He was taken to hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Det Insp Charlotte Whalley said: "I would like to reassure the community that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public."

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.