Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Staff at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary contacted police with concerns about a 69-year-old woman's death

A 75-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after his partner who was a patient in a hospital was found dead.

The 69-year-old woman was being treated at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan, Greater Manchester, when she died at about 21:30 GMT on Friday.

Staff from hospital contacted police with concerns about her death.

The woman's partner, from Ormskirk, Lancashire, remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out and her next of kin has been contacted.

A police spokesman said: "Late on Friday, staff from Wigan Royal Albert Edward Infirmary contacted police with concerns in respect of one of their patients who had passed away.

"Given the circumstances presented to us, we have arrested the woman's partner, who is a 75-year-old man, on suspicion of murder.

"We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened and expect to know more later."