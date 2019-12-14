Image caption The women were injured in Atherton Road, Wigan

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 39-year-old was seriously hurt in a stabbing.

She was injured along with a 28-year-old woman in Atherton Road in Hindley Green, Wigan, at about 10:35 GMT.

The 39-year-old woman remains in hospital in a serious condition. The other woman was treated for minor injuries and discharged from hospital before she was arrested.

She remains in police custody for questioning.

Det Insp Nathan Percival said "This was a violent incident which has left a woman in hospital with serious injuries."

He appealed for anyone with information or any witnesses to come forward.