Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Staff at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary contacted police with concerns about a 69-year-old woman's death

A 75-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering his partner who was a patient in a hospital has been released, police have said.

The 69-year-old woman was being treated at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan, Greater Manchester, when she died at about 21:30 GMT on Friday.

Staff from the hospital had contacted police with concerns about her death.

Lancashire Police said a post-mortem examination had found the woman died of natural causes.

The woman's partner, from Ormskirk, Lancashire, had subsequently been released from custody, the force said.

The full circumstances were still being investigated and a file would be passed to the coroner, it added.