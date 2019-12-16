Image copyright Google Image caption Laurimas Ruzanov died shortly after he was found stabbed in Mornington Road, Bolton

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing.

Laurimas Ruzanov, 35, was found injured at a property in Mornington Road, Bolton, at about 23:35 GMT on Friday.

Emergency services were called and the man was treated by paramedics but he died shortly afterwards at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.

Ricardas Jonusas, 31, of Balby Road, Doncaster, will appear at Bolton Magistrates' Court later, charged with his murder.