Alex Rodda death: Man in court accused of boy's murder
- 16 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Cheshire.
Alex Rodda, 15, was found near woodland in Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley at about 08:00 GMT on Friday.
Matthew Mason, of Ash Lane, Ollerton near Knutsford, is also charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place.
Mr Mason was remanded in custody after appearing at Crewe Magistrates' Court.
He is due to next appear at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday.