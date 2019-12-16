Manchester

Alex Rodda death: Man in court accused of boy's murder

  • 16 December 2019
Alex Rodda Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Alex Rodda "loved life and made friends wherever he went", his family said

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Cheshire.

Alex Rodda, 15, was found near woodland in Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley at about 08:00 GMT on Friday.

Matthew Mason, of Ash Lane, Ollerton near Knutsford, is also charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Mr Mason was remanded in custody after appearing at Crewe Magistrates' Court.

He is due to next appear at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites