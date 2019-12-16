Image copyright Family handout Image caption Alex Rodda "loved life and made friends wherever he went", his family said

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Cheshire.

Alex Rodda, 15, was found near woodland in Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley at about 08:00 GMT on Friday.

Matthew Mason, of Ash Lane, Ollerton near Knutsford, is also charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Mr Mason was remanded in custody after appearing at Crewe Magistrates' Court.

He is due to next appear at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday.