Image copyright Local Democracy Service Image caption The Grade II listed building will reopen with a Christmas production

A historic Manchester theatre that has stood empty for decades is set to stage its first production in 20 years.

The Playhouse Theatre in Hulme was named last year in the Theatres Trust's list of venues "at risk" of demolition or redevelopment.

But the Grade II-listed building will reopen with a Christmas production after the space was taken over by community co-operative NIAMOS.

Dating back to 1902, it hosted shows by Nina Simone during its heyday.

Originally named the Hippodrome, the theatre became the Grand Junction Theatre in 1905, and finally the Playhouse in 1950.

During the 1950s it was used by the BBC as a recording studio while in the 1990s, it operated as a black cultural centre.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The theatre was last used in 1997 and quickly fell into disrepair

It has been closed to the public since 1997, but will reopen with the alternative panto Snow White's Privilege starring a cast from the local community, the Local Democracy Service said.

The group hopes to restore the theatre on Warwick Street and "reignite community involvement in theatre, health and well-being, and the creative arts".

Producer Margo Riley said the aim is to "showcase talent and creativity" from local communities.