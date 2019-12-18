Image copyright GMP Image caption Damen Scott, 34, was convicted of 17 counts of child sex offences at Manchester Crown Court

A "prolific paedophile" has been jailed for 21 years for encouraging a baby and other children to be sexually abused.

Damen Scott, 34, was convicted of 17 counts of child sex offences at Manchester Crown Court.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) raided his home in Ashawe Terrace, Little Hulton, Salford in November 2017 after a tip-off from West Midlands Police.

GMP said Scott had encouraged another man to "carry out acts of sexual abuse" and share images of it with him.

One of the offences Scott was found guilty of included encouraging the commission of a child sex offence.

GMP said their West Midlands colleagues informed them Scott had been using a messaging service "to talk graphically about child sexual abuse with a second man".

They raided Scott's home address on 2 November 2017 and found "indecent images of children" on his devices.

'Repulsive library'

Det Ch Insp Judith Holmes of GMP said: "The severity of this case should not be underestimated.

"Scott is a prolific paedophile who repeatedly encouraged the abuse of vulnerable children - one of which was a baby."

An NSPCC spokeswoman said: "By directing the monsters he met online to carry out unthinkable abuse of young victims for his own pleasure, Scott has shown he is a serious danger to children."

"Scott's repulsive library includes thousands of images of suffering and pain being inflicted on children - and by sharing this material, he is fuelling the demand for even more victims to be abused," she added.

Scott was jailed for 21 years and given an extended sentence of five years.

He was ordered to sign the sexual offenders register for life and issued with a lifelong sexual harm prevention order.

Scott was also convicted for three breaches of a previous order from 2015, relating to the possession of prohibited images of children and animals.