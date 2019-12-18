Image copyright ASP Image caption Nearby buildings were saved from being caught up in the blaze

A huge fire has torn through an industrial building in Manchester.

More than 50 firefighters spent the night tackling the blaze on an industrial estate on Bradstone Road in Cheetham Hill.

Crews were called to the two-storey building at 21:48 GMT on Tuesday and stopped the fire spreading to nearby buildings, said Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

Surrounding roads have reopened and nearby businesses are unaffected.

Image copyright ASP Image caption Crews managed to get control of the fire

Station manager Craig Pinder said his team are are now "scaling back the incident as crews continue to damp down and tackle any remaining hotspots".

Only the adjoining building is affected but people were warned to stay away from the area and keep doors and windows closed.