Manchester

Manchester passenger jet in 'high risk' near miss with drone

  • 18 December 2019
Black drone Image copyright PA
Image caption Flying a drone above 400ft (120m) is banned under UK law

A passenger plane came within 16ft (5m) of striking a drone as it approached Manchester Airport, a report has revealed.

The Embraer 145 twin-engine jet, capable of carrying 50 passengers, was flying over Dovestone Reservoir on 14 September when the near miss occurred.

The co-pilot spotted the drone, which had no lights and "appeared to be stationary", the UK Airprox Board said.

The report concluded the near-miss was a category A - the highest risk.

It stated: "The board considered that the pilot's overall account of the incident portrayed a situation where providence had played a major part."

The plane was at an altitude of 4,300ft (1,310m) at the time, and the pilot had the cockpit's sun visor down as the flight prepared to land.

Flying a drone above 400ft (120m) - which increases the risk of a collision with a manned aircraft - is banned under UK law.

In March it was made illegal to fly a drone within within three miles (4.8km) of an airport, increased from the previous 0.6-mile (1km) exclusion zone.

The UK Airprox Board assesses incidents involving drones and keeps a log of all reports.

Last year's disruption at Gatwick Airport by drones caused about 1,000 flights to be cancelled or diverted over a 36-hour-period.

On Tuesday a Bombardier private jet came within 10ft (395cm) of colliding with an unidentified drone.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites