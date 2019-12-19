Image copyright Salford City Council Image caption Thousands of counterfeit Marvel and Disney toys were among those seized

Thousands of counterfeit Minions, Peppa Pig, Avengers, My Little Pony and LOL Surprise toys worth more than £800,000 have been seized by authorities.

The items, along with fake vaping e-liquids, Playstations and Apple devices, were found in raids on eight businesses in Salford.

About 2,000 "unsafe" toys with two-pin plugs and choke-hazard parts were also confiscated, the city's council said.

Councillor David Lancaster said the raids would make for a safer Christmas.

"These products would have been bought by unsuspecting customers thinking they were getting leading brand name items," he said.

"We are determined to make sure that Salford businesses only sell safe and lawful products and will clamp down hard on any that flout the law and put consumer safety at risk."

Image copyright Salford City Council Image caption Fake Minions, Toy Story and LOL Surprise-branded items were confiscated

The raids, which involved council officers, brand representatives and Greater Manchester Police, were carried out on Rugby Street, Overbridge Road and Broughton Lane in Broughton between 2 October and 16 December.

The council said about 50,000 items were confiscated and also included counterfeit Beats by Dr Dre and Samsung electronics.